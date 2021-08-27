Noopl hearing enhancement tool is quite an earful

WHAT Noopl hearing enhancement accessory for iPhone

WHAT IT DOES Noopl uses AI-based noise-reduction technologies to improve the audio in your current noisy environment. It’s built with an iPhone Lightning port, attaches in a second, and is Apple-certified. It measures about 2-by-1.2-by-0.27 inches, and stores in the included carrying case. The iPhone requirements are an iPhone 7 or newer with iOS 14.

THE COST $199

AVAILABLE FROM noopl.com

WHAT'S HOT The setup isn’t difficult, and instructions and website video can help you have it working properly in a short time. This gets you set up to create a two-way communication link to AirPods Pro, and other compatible headphones including PowerBeats Pro and other Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing devices.

The setup, emphasizes starting with the AirPods Pro in the case, not in your ears. After downloading the Noopl Listen app, there are a few short audio clips to show how well the Noopl works in manual or automatic mode. With automatic and the AirPods Pro it tracks your head’s movement. With manual and other headphones, you choose which direction that audio needs to be captured.The uses are never-ending. The Noopl app gives examples in crowded restaurants and airports, which both displayed the advantages well.

The way it works to amplify the sound, described by Noopl is three microphones together create a steerable beamformer that improves the signal-to-noise ratio in acoustically challenging environments. Combined with the app, which has controls for the area you want to concentrate on for listening, in just milliseconds the audio is transmitted.

WHAT'S NOT The price of better hearing is not cheap.