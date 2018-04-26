TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
64° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Northrop Grumman in $7.3M defense contract for "machine learning"

The company's Bethpage unit wins a contract to develop algorithms for U.S. Navy EA-18G electronic warfare jets

Northrop-Grumman EA-18 Growler.

Northrop-Grumman EA-18 Growler. Photo Credit: US NAVY PHOTO

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Print

Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Bethpage unit has won a $7.3 million contract to develop "machine-learning algorithms" for U.S. Navy EA-18G electronic warfare jets, the Defense Department announced.

"Machine learning," used in self-driving cars and recommendations on Netflix and Amazon.com, lets computers perform functions without explicit programmed instructions.

The contract for the "reactive electronic attack measures" program is designed to let the EA-18G Growler jam "agile, adaptive and unknown hostile radars" and let U.S. attack aircraft operate undetected.

The EA-18G is based on the airframe of the F/A-18 Hornet, an attack jet widely used by the Navy.

The contract, announced Wednesday, is expected to be completed by December 2019.

An initial $461,000 was allocated in fiscal 2018 for research, development and testing.

More news

Linda Mangano arrives at the federal courthouse in Chef: Company was ready to provide Sandy meals
East Hampton attorney Kyle T. Lynch has pleaded DA: Hamptons attorney admits stealing money
The scene of a crash involving a fuel Cops: BMW driver hurt in crash with fuel truck
The New York Classic sandwich at Hatch in New breakfast spot opens on LI
A Norweco Singulair septic system being installed a Suffolk’s wastewater plan could cost $20,000 per home
John Flynn, who was in charge of the Sewer plan of ’70s sunk by cost, scandal, murder