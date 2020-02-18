Ohsnap lets you get a grip on your smartphone

WHAT Ohsnap phone grip

WHAT IT DOES The versatile and cleaver Ohsnap phone grip attaches to the back of your smartphone case or the device itself to give you a perfect grip of your phone at any angle, rotating 360 degrees.

THE COST $19-$29; additional sticky mounts (two-pack $5) and car mounts ($15) are also available

AVAILABLE FROM ohsnap.com

WHAT'S HOT When you want a finger grip, just snap out the long centered finger loop by pressing in the center and both ends pop up with the center portion keeping intact with the frame. When the ends are popped out, the center strip forms into a circular shape and hooks together, making it perfect for holding it with a single finger.

When not needed, the silicone-coated grip snaps back in to a 2.7-millimeter thin profile along with pocket-friendly smooth edges.

If your smartphone wireless charges, all you do is slide out the center frame; when charging is completed, slide it back in.

When the Ohsnap is snapped out, it also works as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. The center is built with neodymium magnets, allowing it to stick to magnetic mounts, workout equipment or anything magnetic.

According to the company website, Ohsnap works with most cases, if your case is flat and is made of a hard material. The adhesive backing can be removed and a new one reinstalled. It also comes in nine color choices.

WHAT'S NOT Why some colors cost $19, while others are $29 is a mystery.