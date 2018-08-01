NAME The Omnicharge Omni 20 portable power bank

WHAT IT IS A handy battery pack to power laptops, cameras, tablets, phones, speakers and more no matter where you happen to be.

COST $249.99

AVAILABLE FROM omnicharge.co

WHAT'S HOT The Omni 20 is 20,400 milliamp-hours of portable power. And though it's not pocket-sized, it easily stores in a computer bag or backpack. It works just as well for keeping your laptop or smartphone running as it does for making sure the blender is charged mixing up several batches of frozen margaritas while you're lounging by the pool in your backyard.

Built into the Omni 20 is a pair of standard USB ports, a standard AC wall socket, and a DC-out port. You also have pass-through charging, so when you're charging the Omni 20 itself, you can recharge your devices at the same time.

Cell phones can be charged up to nine times and smaller digital cameras up to eight. Charging times and frequency will depend on the devices needing the power.

The lithium-ion battery measures 5-by-4.8-by-1.1 inches and weighs 1.4 pounds and has a lifecycle of 500 charges.

Turning it on is as easy as hitting a power button, and an OLED screen has displays and setting controls, including auto-shutoff, battery remaining capacity, battery temperature, charge time remaining and other options.

WHAT'S NOT You won't get a charge out of the $249 price tag.