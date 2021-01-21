Otterbox is on the case with gaming accessories

Otterbox is known for its smartphone cases. They’re tough and durable like armor wrapped around an expensive and delicate piece of tech. Although the company has experience on that front, it’s venturing into the unknown with its gaming products.

Yes, Otterbox is getting into mobile gaming business with five items designed around smartphones. Like the cases, they’re mainly built with protection in mind and have different use cases — some being more practical than others. Here’s a first look and quick thoughts about each of them. For additional information, go to otterbox.com.

WHAT Mobile Gaming Clip

HOW MUCH $29.95

WHAT IT DOES With cloud gaming gaining steam and more powerful processors, smartphones have become a serious platform for core gaming. Otterbox's clip can be used on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X controller. The RapidAdjust system lets users move the screen at comfortable viewing angles. A part of the clip can be removed and turned into a stand for tabletop gaming.

WHAT Gaming carrying case

HOW MUCH $44.95

WHAT IT DOES If you’re looking for a carrying case for your Xbox controller, this one has added functionality as the top part has a dedicated stand for smartphones. In the back, players have a sealable port that lets them charge a controller while it’s inside. It has extra pockets for wires and smaller accessories. It can even fit the Mobile Gaming Clip and a controller.

WHAT Easy Grip Controller Shell

HOW MUCH $39.95

WHAT IT DOES At 61 grams, the shell doesn’t add much weight to the Xbox controller. It also comes with textured grips that mostly cover the palms. So who is this for? Mainly children or people with tempers. A hard cover would help protect the controller with young gamers who could be clumsy with devices. The extra protection would also be great for players who rage after a game and slam the controller to the ground.

WHAT The Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case

HOW MUCH $54.95

WHAT IT DOES The case wraps around the whole device even covering the bottom and the edges have a nice grip and the buttons controlling the power and volume are super responsive. The big feature is the CoolVergence technology, which helps keep smartphones cool when running games that push the chips inside. It prevents overheating and keeps intensive games such as Genshin Impact running smoothly. That’s a big plus for gamers. Thankfully, the CoolVergence and case are thin enough that wireless charging works.

WHAT Gaming Glass Privacy Guard

HOW MUCH $49.95

WHAT IT DOES Even with Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone 12, a screen protector is still useful to prevent scratching. This privacy guard adds an additional line of defense by making your screen dark to others who want to peek at what you’re doing. That can be useful to prevent screen hacking in local multiplayer games.