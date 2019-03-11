TODAY'S PAPER
These outdoor cameras are focused on home security

CNET has picked Kuna Toucan as one of the best outdoor cameras. Photo Credit: CBS Interactive

The outdoor security camera market isn't the same as it used to be. Today's DIY market is flooded with a wide variety of high-definition outdoor-rated models. Some have to be hardwired to an existing doorbell or light fixture, others rely on batteries. Some have optional cellular backup and still others come with an assortment of accessories so you can find the perfect install spot for your home. These are the four outdoor security cams that CNET ranks the highest.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior associate editor Megan Wollerton and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Nest Hello

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The video doorbell looks great and works consistently well. Its optional facial recognition feature and advanced integrations with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Google Home speakers set this smart buzzer above the rest.

THE BAD A seemingly unnecessary “chime connector” accessory is a required part of the installation for “power management” purposes whether you have a manual or a digital doorbell chime. There’s no free video clip storage.

THE COST $229.99

BOTTOM LINE This is the smartest video doorbell available today.

Ring Spotlight Cam

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD Spotlight Cam installs in minutes and its integrated LEDs provide reliable security lighting for your yard.

THE BAD You have to pay for Ring’s Protect cloud storage service to access saved video clips.

THE COST $199

BOTTOM LINE The Ring Spotlight Cam’s easy setup and solid performance make it a favorite among today’s outdoor cameras with built-in lights.

Kuna Toucan

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The camera connects to the included Smart Socket light bulb adapter via USB so you don’t have to bother with batteries or a power cord. It has a discreet design and a built-in 100-decibel siren for an extra dose of security.

THE BAD The Toucan relies on the light fixture for illumination rather than infrared LEDs.

THE COST $99.99 to $125

BOTTOM LINE If you want to add a low-maintenance outdoor camera to your home security setup, Toucan is a good fit.

Canary Flex

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD It installs quickly, it’s well designed and its app is easy to navigate. The highly versatile camera can watch over your house from almost anywhere.

THE BAD The Flex is limited to 720p HD live streaming, it has a small 116-degree field of view and it only works with Wink for smart home integrations.

THE COST $119.99 to $199.99

BOTTOM LINE The Canary Flex’s adaptability, simple app interface and excellent design make it a great choice for anyone who needs flexibility in their home security setup.

