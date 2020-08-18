The Origami King: Paper Mario is back in the fold

PLOT Mario must prevent a kingdom from being turned into origami. RATED E for Everyone DETAILS $59.95; for Nintendo Switch BOTTOM LINE Superb fun is ready to unfold.

Paper Mario: The Origami King, the latest entry in the Mario game franchise, mixes action and role-playing game ingredients to create a unique whole. The plot revolves around King Olly's takeover of Princess Peach, her castle and the lands surrounding the Mushroom Kingdom. Olly's minions kidnap paper characters and turned them into his folded soldiers.

Mario manages to survives this coup and, accompanied by Olly's sister, Olivia, embarks on a journey to stop the madman from turning the world into origami. The setup is ho-hum, but it's the journey that matters here. As they free each land and its inhabitants, the pair encounter new side characters.

The best sidekick of the cast is Bob-omb, an amnesiac that joins Mario and Olivia on their quest. He has the most compelling story of the bunch because it's most poignant and takes the campaign to unexpected places.

The puzzles reflect the land they inhabit. The scorching sandpaper desert is full of ancient temples and an Indiana Jones-type adventure. The Great Sea features sunken treasure that must be dragged to the surface. If players get stuck, Mario can ask Olivia for clues to help solve puzzles or point to the next goal.

The other side of the equation is a revamped combat system. Before a battle begins, players have to line up enemies, and if they do it correctly, they get a damage boost for Mario. It sounds easy but the difficulty lies in the time limit and number of moves.

The smart script adds a whimsical element to the adventure. Origami King, like other Paper Mario games, pours on a charm that mostly covers its flaws.