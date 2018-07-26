Park Electrochemical Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell its printed circuit materials business to Tokyo-based AGC Inc. for $145 million in cash, the Melville company announced.

Park shares fell 1.9 percent to $22.61 in early Thursday trading. The stock was trading at $15.81 12 months ago.

The printed circuit business unit, which accounted for most of the company’s revenue, has manufacturing facilities in Singapore, France, Arizona and California and R&D facilities in Arizona and Singapore.

AGC, with 2017 sales of about $13.3 billion, supplies flat, automotive and display glass as well as chemicals, ceramics and other materials. AGC formerly was known as Asahi Glass Co.

Park announced that it was considering the sale of its electronics business in January. The deal is expected to close during Park's third fiscal quarter ending Nov. 25.

The printed circuit materials business had sales of $20.7 million in the quarter ended May 27, compared to $10.4 million for aerospace composites.

The company has been working for years to develop the aerospace unit as it faced stiff competition in printed circuit materials, the business on which the company was built.

"When the sale of our electronics business is closed and complete, Park will become an aerospace only company," chief executive Brian Shore said in a statement. "Like our electronics business, our aerospace business was built from nothing. It was started 10 years ago in a farm field in Newton, Kansas."

Park is the 22nd largest public company on Long Island based on 2017 revenue.