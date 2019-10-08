WHAT Parliament Wallet from Ekster

WHAT IT IS This voice-activated smart wallet lets your valuable contents be tracked worldwide.

THE COST $79

AVAILABLE FROM ekster.com

WHAT'S HOT The wallet measures 0.4-by-4.1-by-2.5-inches, has a top-grain leather exterior (available in seven color choices) and is solidly constructed. The credit card holder can hold up to six nonembossed cards or up to five embossed cards.

Built into the credit card storage area is radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. This protects your credit cards, which now have chips built inside to make using them more secure.

Credit card fraud is more advanced and your secure information and data can be lifted right from your wallet without taking the credit cards out, via RFID skimming. The RFID, top-grade aluminum is built into the wallet as a wall to protect your information by blocking RFID scans.

An optional credit card-sized GPS tracker ($49) can be stored in the outside pocket of the wallet. With an app, it connects with the Worldwide Chipolo Lost and Found network, a global lost-and-found community. This allows you to have the app ring it, hopefully, showing you the wallet is nearby; if not, its location will be displayed on a map.

Each wallet GPS tracker has a unique QR code that anyone can scan, triggering an instant notification message to you showing its whereabouts.

If your wallet is misplaced, or lost, from your smartphone just ask voice assistants Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant where your wallet is and a map will display on your phone showing you where it's located.





WHAT'S NOT The wallet style may be a little thicker than most people are used to.