Keep an eye on your best friend with Petcube cam

WHAT Petcube cam

WHAT IT DOES The well-built and compact home security camera (2.39-by-2.13-by-3.22-inches) provides full HD livestreaming video. This is the first known pet camera with Vet Chat, which is built-in for consultations with Fuzzy Pet Health veterinarians 24/7 through the Petcube app (iOS and Android). Your first Vet Chat consultation is free, then $4.99 monthly thereafter.

THE COST $44.99

AVAILABLE FROM petcube.com

WHAT'S HOT The camera is built with a 110-degree wide-angle lens featuring an 8X zoom and the body is pet-proof with its high-quality, hard plastic construction. When it gets dark the camera will automatically switch to night vision for viewing up to 30 feet away.

With two-way audio, your pet can hear your voice if they are about to get in trouble or you just want a little conversation. The captured HD video is saved for four hours or can be downloaded and saved to a smartphone. A storage subscription is available for $5.99 month or $3.99 a month with a year subscription.

Setting up the Petcube takes a minute using your existing 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. A unique rotating mount allows it to attach to a matching magnetic area for use on floors, walls, under cabinets or ceilings. Once a free account is made on the Petcube Cam app, it can be securely shared with friends or family by sending them a secure invitation. Up to six cameras can be connected on a single account and the Petcube also works with Alexa.

WHAT'S NOT If you're hoping to catching your pet doing something exciting, you're likely to just catch it sleeping.