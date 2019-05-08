Tech review: Apps to follow PGA Championship at Bethpage

A tiger is prowling in your backyard. After his spectacular win at the Masters Tournament last month, Tiger Woods heads a roster of golf’s best when the PGA Championship begins Monday at the Black Course in Bethpage State Park. These apps can help you follow the action or improve your own game.

PGA Championship

(iOS, Android; free)

Going to be one of the expected 200,000 fans at the event? This official app of the PGA Championship is a must, with special features you can access only when you are at the Black Course. For those not headed to Bethpage, the app will let you live stream the event on all your devices. Want to know when Tiger Woods heads to the tee? Set an alert.

Official Rules of Golf

(iOS, Android; free)

This app from the United States Golf Association has been updated for 2019 and includes a number of documents, including a rulebook written especially for golfers as well as a more expansive “Full Rules of Golf.” The app can help you understand the rules when you are watching golf — and settle arguments when you are playing.

The Grint

(iOS, Android; free)

A social network for golfers (the app is subtitled “Your Golferhood”), The Grint lets you connect with others in your foursome or golfers all over the world. But it’s much more than that. The app has score tracking and performance stats when you are playing and GPS rangefinder maps for nearly 40,000 courses around the world so you can see exactly how near — or far — you are from the cup.

Golf Star

(iOS, Android; free)

While there are innumerable apps to help you play or watch golf, the number of quality mobile golf games has been dwindling. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12, once the best Android and iOS golf game, is no longer available for mobile devices. Golf Star fills the void with excellent graphics, beautifully rendered courses and realistic physics. Play in single-player mode or compete online against others.