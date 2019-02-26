Phones with the longest battery life

The last thing you want is for your phone to run out of juice when you need it most. Usually, a phone lasts a full work day with moderate use. But if you use it more, you'll need to recharge it more. If a long-life battery tops your list of phone needs, check out these top-scorers, which lasted impressively long during CNET's lab tests for continuous video playback on airplane mode.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Jessica Dolcourt, senior associate editor Lynn La, and senior editors Andrew Hoyle, Aloysius Low, Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.