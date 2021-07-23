TODAY'S PAPER
These phones have the right number: Less than $200

The LG K40 features a high-end display and

The LG K40 features a high-end display and a focus on artificial intelligence. Credit: CBS Interactive

By CNET
If you need a reliable phone that's $200 or less, CNET has a few tips for you. Here we offer a few budget phone options available at wallet-friendly prices. Some of these choices have been fully reviewed by CNET editors, while others are ones we hope to get our hands on soon.

A budget phone may be less expensive, but many of these still offer features that enthusiasts crave, including a great front camera and rear camera and even an elusive headphone jack. Here are three of CNET's top picks for great smartphones that won't drain your bank account.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy A01

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

As the cheapest of Samsung's A series of phones, the Galaxy A01 surprisingly offers a lot for its bargain price. That includes a fast-charging 3,000-millampere Hertz battery for up to 25 hours of battery life, a tear-drop camera design and a 5.7-inch display. The handset covers the basics well enough that, for its low price, it should be a decent device to snap photos, check email, watch videos and, of course, make calls.

WHAT Motorola Moto E6

THE COST $110

AVAILABLE FROM motorola.com

Launched in July 2019, the Moto E6 smartphone is now available at a super-low price. It features a 13-megapixel camera, a headphone jack and a 5.5-inch display. Oddly enough, it also has a Micro-USB port for charging (rather than the newer USB-C).

With a plastic body, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset and 2 gigabytes of RAM, this phone is the successor to the Moto E5. The Moto E6 also has a removable 3,000-milliampere hour battery that Motorola says should be able to last for more than a full day. Like other Moto phones, it has a nano-coating for splash and rain protection as well. The camera can be found on the rear, with a 5-megapixel sensor around the front for selfies. The modest 16 gigabytes of built-in storage can be expanded via microSD card.

WHAT LG K40

THE COST $179.99

AVAILABLE FROM lg.com

The LG K40 Android phone debuted in 2019 and features a fingerprint sensor and a 13-megapixel camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and a 3,000-milliampere hour battery.

The phone features a high-end display and a focus on artificial intelligence. It incorporates a 5.7-inch version of LG's HD Plus FullVision display, as well as an AI feature called AI Cam, which helps the camera recognize the object that's in front of it — humans, pets and food, for example — and adjust its settings accordingly.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editor Brian Bennett, staff writer Eli Blumenthal, former staff writer Lynn La, night editor Steven Musil and copy editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

