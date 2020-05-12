Working from home all day, you might find yourself spending nearly the whole day on the phone all day long.

If you don't want everyone in the house hearing your calls, these Bluetooth headsets from Plantronics are designed to let you take phone calls or participate in audio or video conferences through your Mac or Windows PC. Two of them are great for music, too. Are all available at plantronics.com.

WHAT Plantronics Voyager 8 Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC

THE COST $379.95

WHAT'S HOT These comfortable over-the-ear headphones with active noise canceling let you hear and be heard while keeping the sounds of the outside world to a minimum.

Active noise cancellation uses microphones on the outside of the ear cups to monitor the ambient noise in your room and neutralize it before it gets to your ear. It works best on constant low-frequency sounds like the droning of a jet engine.

There are buttons to answer or hang up the phone and control music playback on the ear cups, and you can pair the 8200 to two devices at once. Music playback sounds incredible and the 8200 is smart enough to pause the music when you take the headphones off your head.

The microphones are built into the ear cups and sound natural on phone calls.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT'S NOT The price.

WHAT Plantronics Voyager 6200 UC

THE COST $299.95

WHAT'S HOT This is a neckband headset featuring a horseshoe-shaped band with the electronics, control buttons and battery and two earbuds attached by wires.

They have good battery life (up to 16 hours of listening and nine hours of talk time) and good range (up to 98 feet for Bluetooth Type 1 devices).

The 6200 does a good job of eliminating background noise. You can set the neckband to vibrate when you are receiving a call, and you can just pop in one or both buds and press one button on the neckband to pick up.

The 6200 can pair with up to eight devices and stay connected to two at a time.

WHAT'S NOT The earbuds can be a finicky fit. The level of noise cancellation depends on how good the seal is in your ear.

WHAT Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC

THE COST $119.95

WHAT'S HOT This is not a pair of earphones. Instead, it sits in and around just one of your ears.

The 5200 UC will feel right at home on your ear. It is adjustable so it can sit on your left or right ear. The bulk of the headset sits behind your ear (kind of like a hearing aid), an earpiece fits into your ear and a boom microphone extends toward your mouth.

Four adaptive microphones reduce background noise and wind. Smart sensors figure out when you are wearing it, so you can start a call on your computer or phone and it will automatically transition to the headset when you put it on.

Plantronics recently added Amazon’s Alexa voice service to the 5200. The battery lasts up to seven hours of talk time, and the charging case ($39.99) adds two more complete charges for a total of 21 hours.

WHAT'S NOT Nothing. This is a smart and inexpensive buy.