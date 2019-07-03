WHAT Pocketalk translator

WHAT IT DOES According to the company's website, Pocketalk "connects to the internet for access to robust language engines and cutting-edge cloud technologies for highly accurate translations."

COST $249-$299

AVAILABLE FROM pocketalk.net

WHAT'S HOT Pocketalk seems ideal for vacationing in a foreign country or daily use on-the-go to bridge the gap between spoken languages.

The Pocketalk is available in two versions. One ($249) you use with your own connection to the internet (Wi-Fi, etc.) and the other has built-in mobile data with a SIM card ($299). With the SIM card version, just turn it on and it connects to the internet, which should work in 126 countries. The SIM activation lasts two years.

The battery runs for seven hours of use or up to 10 days in sleep mode before a USB charge is needed. A touch panel display (320×240 pixels) on the front shows the conversation and translation. There are two built-in 1.5-watt speakers to hear the translation and dual microphones with noise cancellation hear your words with clarity.

Other controls are for adjusting the text size, volume, sleep settings, clearing past conversations and the brightness of the display.

After you choose the two languages you want to be translated, just press a button while you talk to get the translation. It can handle up to 30 seconds of speaking for each translation. There are 74 languages to choose from, with more expected.

Bluetooth 4.0 is built-in to allow the Pocketalk to connect to your own external speakers.

WHAT'S NOT It's pricier than most of its competitors.