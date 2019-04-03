Polaroid Mint is a camera and printer in one package

WHAT Polaroid Mint

WHAT IT IS Imagine a pocket-size device with a camera, which includes a selfie mirror and a built-in printer. You don't have to imagine anymore because the Polaroid Mint is exactly that.

COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM polaroid.com

WHAT'S HOT At 4.5 x 3.0 x 0.7 inches, it's easy to see the portability of the Polaroid Mint with a body mirroring a deck of cards. Inside are the camera and printer, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery to power it.

The zero ink technology prints are 2-by-3 inches, water-resistant, smudge-proof and tear resistant. They have a peel-off sticky-back for displaying the prints anywhere you want.

And before you ask, there's no ink or toner needed. With the zinc technology, everything you need is in the paper, which is available in packs of 20, 30 or 50 sheets. Loading the paper is easy: open up the paper and slide it in.

The 16-megapixel camera can store photos on a built-in microSD memory card (supports cards up to 256 GB) and takes about 40 pictures on each battery charge. A low battery indicator lets you know when a USB charge is needed and a small LED flash will go off automatically when the camera detects it's needed.

Images can be taken with three different modes; color, black and white, or sepia along with adding the classic Polaroid frame.

A selfie mirror is on the front and the timer helps you jump around to get in a group photo and a small viewfinder helps you frame your image in a vertical or landscape view.

There's also Bluetooth built into the Mint so you can print pictures from a smartphone. And best of all, the quality of the images is really good.

Selfie takers may be its target audience.