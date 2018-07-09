TODAY'S PAPER
Publishers Clearing House names new chairman of the board

President and CEO Andy Goldberg adds the title of chairman at the Jericho-based company famous for its sweepstakes "Prize Patrol."

Publishers Clearing House president and CEO Andy Goldberg

Publishers Clearing House president and CEO Andy Goldberg has been named chairman of the board.  Photo Credit: PCH

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Andy Goldberg, the president and chief executive of Publishers Clearing House, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors, the closely held Jericho company announced Monday. 

Publishers Clearing House, known for its "Prize Patrol" that delivers giant checks to the homes of sweepstakes winners, has about $1 billion in annual revenue and more than 500 employees on Long Island, a spokesman said.

The company, founded in 1953, began as a magazine subscription vendor, but has evolved into a digital marketing company that continues offering sweepstakes, but also meshes online games and purchase data with consumer profiles.

Goldberg, a 35-year veteran of the company, succeeds Robin Smith as chairman. Smith, a former CEO, had served as chairman for 15 years and will continue as a member of the board.

"We have successfully grown our business into a leading multi-platform media and entertainment destination," Goldberg said in a statement.

He said the company's "deep level of engagement and trust" with users has become "a winning combination for marketers and advertisers."

In 2015, Publishers Clearing House received a multi-million-dollar package of tax breaks to keep its headquarters in Nassau County. 

The company, formerly based in Port Washington, also has offices in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Portland, Maine.

