How to record streaming audio from your computer

If you want to record audio from your computer, such as streams from your favorite sports talk station, it's easier than you might think.

In fact, it takes less than five minutes to research the answer, download the software and start recording.

Start by downloading the free Audacity app (audacityteam.org), a multitrack audio editor with versions for Windows and MacOS.

Once Audacity is downloaded and launched, you'll find four pull-down menus under the control buttons.

Those menus are where you choose the recording source, PC sound input and output, and a choice of recording in mono or stereo. The choice for recording Windows system audio is "Windows WASAPI."

If you have a specific system speaker like the Jabra Speak speaker/microphone combo unit, you would choose the Jabra for both input and output.

Start the audio source, such as an online radio station stream, and just press the Record button in Audacity.

If you want to record a show when you're not at home, use Audacity's built-in timer in Audacity and kick off a recording at a time you choose.

Make sure your PC doesn't go to sleep during the recording.

You can check those settings in your PC's system settings under the System section of preferences and then choosing Power and Sleep. Make sure your system is not set to sleep (choose Never).

When you schedule the recording, you can also choose to have the Audacity file saved and have the audio exported in the audio format of your choice (mp3 works well).