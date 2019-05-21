WHAT RemoBell S video doorbell

WHAT IT IS This quick-to-respond video doorbell alerts you when a guest shows up and sports high-quality HD video, advanced motion detection, and customizable motion zones.

COST $99

AVAILABLE FROM remoplus.co

WHAT'S HOT This smart home device has a wide field of view, high resolution, motion zone customization and a competitive price.

If you have a doorbell, no new wiring is needed. The RemoBell S gets its power from the existing wires, which operate at voltages between 16 and 24 VAC, allowing for faster-responding motion detection.

For viewing motion recordings captured by the video doorbell, you get three days of free cloud storage; other paid options are available.

According to a recent press release, RemoBell S also features motion-zone capabilities. Users can set RemoBell S to send notifications only when movement is detected in their selected motion zone, such as their porch or walkway. This eliminates irrelevant motion alerts from passing cars or pedestrians on the sidewalk.

In addition, RemoBell S offers 180-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles, full HD recording, two-way talk, clear night vision, on-demand view from just about any smart device, bank-level encryption, weather resistance, and integrations with Alexa, Google Home.

Power kit and mounting wedges are also included.





Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT'S NOT It works with your existing wiring, but some wire work is required to install it.