TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Rentbrella rolls out umbrella sharing in NYC; Long Island sites planned

Rentbrella co-Founders Nathan Janovich, left, and Freddy Marcos,

Rentbrella co-Founders Nathan Janovich, left, and Freddy Marcos, in New York's Times Square.  Credit: Rentbrella

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Rentbrella S.A., an umbrella-sharing startup, is rolling out in Manhattan with plans to expand to Long Island later this year.

The Brazilian company has installed 35 kiosks in Manhattan in its first expansion beyond the Sao Paulo base where it launched in 2018.

"Obviously, Manhattan is a huge market," a spokesman said. "They wanted more brand awareness."

An expansion to Long Island would be focused on commuters, said Rentbrella co-founder Freddy Marcos, but he offered no specifics. The company also plans to increase its kiosk count in New York City to more than 300 by year's end.

Rentbrella, which has raised $7 million in venture capital, has partnered with WeWork, Tishman Speyer and other commercial real estate companies to install its umbrella vending machines.

The umbrellas are free for the first 24 hours and cost $2 a day for the second and third days. If a user fails to return the umbrella by the end of the third day or wants to purchase it, they are charged $16.

The business plan of company co-founders Marcos and Nathan Janovich also calls for corporate sponsors to splash their names and logos across the umbrellas.

Users can download the Rentbrella mobile app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. The app maps the location of kiosks where umbrellas can be taken or returned.

Other umbrella-rental ventures have had mixed fortunes.

UmbraCity, launched in 2015, has kiosks in the rainy Pacific Northwest city of Vancouver, British Columbia, with plans to expand to other cities.

In 2017, Chinese startup E-Umbrella, using locks on individual umbrellas instead of a kiosk system, reportedly had tens of thousands umbrellas in 11 cities in China stolen in a few days.

Another umbrella rental startup called BrellaBox appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2016, but ran into a torrent of skepticism from the TV show's entrepreneur panelists.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," called the business concept "hideous" and said it was "maybe the worst idea I've ever heard on 'Shark Tank.'"

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. offices in Melville in a
Comtech rejects $790M buyout bid 
At home COVID-19 tests, offered free by the
NY warns of 'scammers' offering COVID-19 kits for personal info
The debate on Long Island over mask mandates
Debate over masking LI school kids: No panacea so far
Some residents and a local civic group had
Application for drug, alcohol rehab facility withdrawn 
A judge's ruling that the state's mask mandate
Mask mandate back in effect for LI schools after judge's ruling
Isabella Bonati, left, a junior at the Manhasset
Mask confusion: Parents, students wonder what's next
Didn’t find what you were looking for?