Respawn RSP-900: Is this gaming chair a winner?

WHAT The Respawn RSP-900 gaming chair

WHAT IT IS A cross between a luxury gaming chair and a living room recliner for console gamers who want the best of both worlds.

COST $299.99

AVAILABLE FROM respawnproducts.com

WHAT'S HOT The chair features a solid, cone-shaped base instead of wheels, but it can still swivel to the left or right. The headrest has an adjustable pillow for comfort and the left armrest has a drink holder on top and a Velcro strip on the bottom with an adjustable pouch for controllers or snacks. Below the right armrest, there are separate levers to adjust the legs and backrest independently. The chair can hold up to 275 pounds and is available in black, gray, red, blue, and white.

The chair does require some assembly. Fortunately, Respawn laid out everything in a manner rivaled only by Ikea in its efficiency. Everything needed to put the chair together is blister-packed and labeled and the actual labor to get it all together is quick and painless.

WHAT'S NOT The chair seems to be designed for a pre-adolescent gamer, not a full-grown one. If you're 6 feet or taller and have long legs, the short legrest can't support much of your lower leg. Also, the width of a recliner should be spacious and comfy, but the Respawn RSP-900 is a tight fit. The cushioning also leaves a lot to be desired.