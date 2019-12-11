Ring Indoor Cam: Inexpensive and efficient

WHAT Ring Indoor Cam

WHAT IT DOES This small, inexpensive plug-in security camera has a 140-degree view, night vision and two-way talk with noise cancellation. With plug-in power, the compact camera takes minutes to install and supplies a great image of 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and alert settings.

THE COST $59.99



AVAILABLE FROM ring.com

WHAT'S HOT If you have the Ring app set up on your, it's easy to just add the device. In less than two minutes, the camera will be connected and running.

Within the app, like all Ring devices, you can set up what the camera captures in audio with two-way talk, video, motion setting and motion-activated notifications. And it's all as easy as can be. Even after the setup, the camera and app are user-friendly to make changes as you learn the system, your likes and needs.

The camera works with the included AC power adapter and can be kept on any flat surface. It also has a swivel mount and mounting screws for hanging.

Ring protection plans are available starting at $3 per month. The Ring Protect plans are described as a comprehensive subscription service that lets you review, share and save every video and photo captured by your Ring device and opt-in to 24/7 professional monitoring.





WHAT'S NOT At this price and size (it can fit in the palm of your hand), don't expect the sharpest video quality out there, but it will get the job done.