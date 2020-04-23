Write, save, erase with Rocketbook Core notebook 

WHAT Rocketbook Core portable reusable notebook

WHAT IT DOES At first glance it looks like a traditional spiral notebook, except instead of paper, it uses patented reusable technology consisting of synthetic paper, which you write on. Once you're done the page wipes clean with a damp cloth for the next use.

THE COST $34 for the 8.5-by-11-inch model (32 pages), $32 for the 6-by-8.8-inch-model (36 pages); both are available with a dot grid pattern or lined.

AVAILABLE FROM getrocketbook.com

WHAT'S HOT The Rocketbook Core is great for college students especially when a laptop or tablet might not be needed for some classes. It weighs less than either of those devices, which makes it easy to tote around campus.

Before erasing, uploading the content is simple. With the Rocketbook app on your smartphone or tablet, the pages can be scanned for the cloud storage. You can even save content and upload content in PDF and JPEG formats to iCloud, Google Drive, email and Dropbox.

Writing is done using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line of markers or highlighters, which all give you a normal writing experience.

It comes in eight choices of cover colors, and includes a microfiber cleaning cloth and one Pilot FriXion pen.

WHAT'S NOT It's not a huge issue, but it takes about 10 seconds for the ink from the pen to dry, so be careful of smudges.

