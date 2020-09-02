Rocketbook Panda is the last planner you'll need

WHAT Rocketbook Panda

WHAT IT DOES This is the first reusable, digitally connected planner, resulting in the last one you'll ever need. Technology makes it stand out from a traditional planner because it's built with innovative synthetic paper. This allows you to write smoothly with the included Pilot FriXion pen and when you're done wipe the page with a damp cloth or the included microfiber cloth.

THE COST $37 letter size (8.5-by-11-inches, 32 pages), $35 executive size (6-by-8.8-inches, 36 pages)

AVAILABLE FROM getrocketbook.com

WHAT'S HOT Rocketbook's mission is to help those who still want to hand write but need to get the content into the digital world. With the help of the Rocketbook app (iOS and Android), the Panda Planner connects to any of the major cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive and iCloud for uploading scanned content.

To do this easily, symbols on the bottom of each page act as buttons for uploading. Once a button is assigned to your chosen cloud service and the page is marked with that icon, the app uploads it to the path you chose. Pages uploaded are also digitally enhanced and cropped for easy reading. Handwriting intelligence makes the Panda Planners searchable across platforms.

Once the content is either transferred, expired or just not needed, just wipe the page clean.

Both letter- and executive-size planners are thin, with each page undated and a daily template that helps you customize and organize your content. They are divided into annual planning, goals, daily, weekly, monthly, notes and more. Depending on the sections there are dot-grid, lined and blank pages. The planner is available in black, dark blue, scarlet and teal.

WHAT'S NOT With everyone all planned and scheduled, you'll have no excuse for not fulfilling a task.