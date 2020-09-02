TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Rocketbook Panda is the last planner you'll need

The Rocketbook Panda is a modern-day pen and

The Rocketbook Panda is a modern-day pen and paper planner with erasable technology. Credit: TNS

By Tribune News Service
Print

WHAT Rocketbook Panda

WHAT IT DOES This is the first reusable, digitally connected planner, resulting in the last one you'll ever need. Technology makes it stand out from a traditional planner because it's built with innovative synthetic paper. This allows you to write smoothly with the included Pilot FriXion pen and when you're done wipe the page with a damp cloth or the included microfiber cloth.

THE COST $37 letter size (8.5-by-11-inches, 32 pages), $35 executive size (6-by-8.8-inches, 36 pages)

AVAILABLE FROM getrocketbook.com

WHAT'S HOT Rocketbook's mission is to help those who still want to hand write but need to get the content into the digital world. With the help of the Rocketbook app (iOS and Android), the Panda Planner connects to any of the major cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive and iCloud for uploading scanned content.
To do this easily, symbols on the bottom of each page act as buttons for uploading. Once a button is assigned to your chosen cloud service and the page is marked with that icon, the app uploads it to the path you chose. Pages uploaded are also digitally enhanced and cropped for easy reading. Handwriting intelligence makes the Panda Planners searchable across platforms.
Once the content is either transferred, expired or just not needed, just wipe the page clean.

Both letter- and executive-size planners are thin, with each page undated and a daily template that helps you customize and organize your content. They are divided into annual planning, goals, daily, weekly, monthly, notes and more. Depending on the sections there are dot-grid, lined and blank pages. The planner is available in black, dark blue, scarlet and teal.

WHAT'S NOT With everyone all planned and scheduled, you'll have no excuse for not fulfilling a task.

By Tribune News Service

More news

Suffolk Transportation school buses sit in the bus See your school district's start date, reopening plan
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday it's "no NY's low level of coronavirus cases 'no mean feat,' says Cuomo
Customers line up to place their orders at Blue Point restaurant looks to correct zoning 'wrongs'
Long Beach officials say financial reserves have dwindled Long Beach: More than $32M owed to retirees, former employees
The Babylon Town IDA, which recently appointed a Babylon Town IDA appoints new CFO for agency
In a letter, Roslyn High School's principal cited Roslyn High principal condemns actions of students in letter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search