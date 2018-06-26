Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater put movies in your face

Seen any good movies lately? With the Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater, not only will you see a movie, but it brings the total cinematic experience right to your head.

The headset has two full-HD 1080p AMOLED displays with resolution over 3000 ppi, which creates an amazing theater effect right in front of your eyes.

The display emulates a giant curved screen with stereoscopic 3D. The Moon headphones provide great comfort with padded ear cups broadcasting hi-fidelity sound with active noise-canceling.

A virtual-reality experience is what you want out of this device, and you won't be disappointed. On the Moon site, the company states the goal of the headset is to "deliver a truly immersive, 3D movie watching or gaming experience that could be enjoyed anytime and anywhere," which they absolutely did. What they didn't say is how addictive they can become.

Using the headset tio watch a gangster movie, the effects were stunningly delivered in a cinematic experience on the adjustable virtual 800-inch screen for 3D or 2D viewing; all without lagging or ghosting.

Content is accessed via Wi-Fi or HDMI or you can store digital files in the 32 gigabytes of internal storage. A 6,000-mAh battery charge is two hours and is good for about five hours of video playback. The headset's foldable design is great for tucking them away to keep your mobile theater in a backpack. It also comes available in choices of matte, gold with matte, and white with high-gloss finishes

While the price can be a little alarming, you must realize all you get in one complete package. And obviously, when you spend $799 on a headset, you want to know a lot more about it. The Moon site is really thorough on formats, sound and specs for everything you would need to know.

With every new purchase of a Royole Moon, consumers will be offered three SD, HD or 3D movies from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.





