TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Satechi's iPad stand is light, solid and stable

It's less than 2 pounds, but the Satechi

It's less than 2 pounds, but the Satechi aluminum desktop stand is strong enough to hold any tablet in place. Credit: TNS/Satechi

By Tribune News Service
Print

WHAT Satechi's aluminum desktop stand for iPad

WHAT IT DOES This well-built, solid and lightweight (1 pound, 10 ounces) stand is perfect for storing your tablet in place, so you never have to worry about it tipping over. Most of the weight is in the base of the 5.75-by-9.625-by-1.75-inch stand, which holds and elevates the iPad to a better viewing angle with the adjustable mount. It’s constructed with heavy-duty space gray aluminum; protective padding is installed to prevent scratching or damage to the iPad, and it’s collapsible for storage or portability.

THE COST $44.99

AVAILABLE FROM satechi.net

WHAT'S HOT There are numerous uses for an iPad, from today’s video chats to reading email to playing games. Whatever your choice, the tablet stays securely in a hands-free position.

The height cannot be modified but the base hinge is adjustable up to 135 degrees and the mount is adjustable up to 180 degrees. While iPad is in the name of the product, you can use it with any brand tablet with a maximum screen dimension of 13 inches.

While any tablet is secured in the Satechi aluminum desktop stand, ports for charging are easily accessible though slots on the bottom of the mount.

WHAT'S NOT Prices on stands from competitors are a bit lower, but those extra few bucks on the Satechi are worth it for the flexibility and lighter weight.

By Tribune News Service

More news

The MTA's overtime costs were down from 2018,
Report: MTA spent $1.1 billion in OT pay in 2020; top earners at LIRR
Friends and Family of Ray Wishropp outside his
Victim of Stop & Shop shooting a 'genuine great person,' friends and family say
Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) says he
Shuttered Brentwood park waits for rebuilding plan
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19
Doctors worried about hesitancy after 'pause' is lifted on vaccine
The U.S. Department of Justice's environmental crime's section
Feds charge Montauk fishermen, Gosmans with conspiracy, obstruction
UNDERSTANDING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION A look at the
Seniors Calendar: Events from April 25 to May 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?