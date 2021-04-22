Satechi's iPad stand is light, solid and stable

WHAT Satechi's aluminum desktop stand for iPad

WHAT IT DOES This well-built, solid and lightweight (1 pound, 10 ounces) stand is perfect for storing your tablet in place, so you never have to worry about it tipping over. Most of the weight is in the base of the 5.75-by-9.625-by-1.75-inch stand, which holds and elevates the iPad to a better viewing angle with the adjustable mount. It’s constructed with heavy-duty space gray aluminum; protective padding is installed to prevent scratching or damage to the iPad, and it’s collapsible for storage or portability.

THE COST $44.99

AVAILABLE FROM satechi.net

WHAT'S HOT There are numerous uses for an iPad, from today’s video chats to reading email to playing games. Whatever your choice, the tablet stays securely in a hands-free position.

The height cannot be modified but the base hinge is adjustable up to 135 degrees and the mount is adjustable up to 180 degrees. While iPad is in the name of the product, you can use it with any brand tablet with a maximum screen dimension of 13 inches.

While any tablet is secured in the Satechi aluminum desktop stand, ports for charging are easily accessible though slots on the bottom of the mount.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT'S NOT Prices on stands from competitors are a bit lower, but those extra few bucks on the Satechi are worth it for the flexibility and lighter weight.