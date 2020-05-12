This dock will give your Apple Watch a charge
WHAT Satechi's USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch
WHAT IT DOES Charging is just a way of life, home, work, play and even hospital bedsides. Different chargers for Apple Watches are one area that has blossomed into a great variety of accessories. Among those is Satechi's new USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch, and it's a real winner.
Not only does it fit the bill for charging, but it fits that special category of ready for travel with its small compact size. The 1.73-by-2-by-0.45-inches, 0.31-pounds sized charger features an Apple Watch-certified charging plate in squared device with a space gray aluminum finish.
THE COST $44.99
AVAILABLE FROM satechi.net
WHAT'S HOT One side has a USB-C connector, which connects to any USB source providing power. That's it, there nothing to wind up or tie together.
First and foremost, the charging works perfect. With its USB-C connection built in, it plugs directly into your computer, USB-C tablets, AC wall plug or with an extension cable like the Satechi USB-C to USB-C extension 9-inch cable ($12.99) to give it a little extra reach.
WHAT'S NOT Having a USB-C coupler bundled in would have been a nice touch. Then it could have been plugged into the cable that charges your iPad or MacBook, but that's small nit to pick.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.