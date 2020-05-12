This dock will give your Apple Watch a charge

WHAT Satechi's USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch

WHAT IT DOES Charging is just a way of life, home, work, play and even hospital bedsides. Different chargers for Apple Watches are one area that has blossomed into a great variety of accessories. Among those is Satechi's new USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch, and it's a real winner.

Not only does it fit the bill for charging, but it fits that special category of ready for travel with its small compact size. The 1.73-by-2-by-0.45-inches, 0.31-pounds sized charger features an Apple Watch-certified charging plate in squared device with a space gray aluminum finish.

THE COST $44.99

AVAILABLE FROM satechi.net

WHAT'S HOT One side has a USB-C connector, which connects to any USB source providing power. That's it, there nothing to wind up or tie together.

First and foremost, the charging works perfect. With its USB-C connection built in, it plugs directly into your computer, USB-C tablets, AC wall plug or with an extension cable like the Satechi USB-C to USB-C extension 9-inch cable ($12.99) to give it a little extra reach.

WHAT'S NOT Having a USB-C coupler bundled in would have been a nice touch. Then it could have been plugged into the cable that charges your iPad or MacBook, but that's small nit to pick.





