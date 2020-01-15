Scosche's BaseLynx: A one-stop charging system

WHAT Scosche's BaseLynx charging system

WHAT IT DOES Charging for multiple devices can be a problem after all the gadgets generated during the holiday season but Scosche has made it simple with the BaseLynx charging system. It allows for a choice of charging iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, cameras, portable gaming systems, headphones together or individually, all from a single AC power cord.

AVAILABLE FROM scosche.com

WHAT'S HOT The devices you have will dictate what modules you need. Each module charges a specific device, some with Qi Wireless ($49.95), Apple Watch ($69.95) or a vertical stand ($49.94) to hold the devices where you connect your USB charging cable directly to the module. The vertical module has charging for one 18-watt USB-C Power Delivery port and two 12-watt USB-A ports.

The Apple Watch stand charges your watch flat or you can flip the charging element up to display your watch in Nightstand Mode while it charges.

At the end of each module you can add a BaseLynx EndCap ($39.95), to add one 18-watt USB-C Power Delivery port, and one 12-watt USB-A port to each end of the attractive charging station.

The modules are available exclusively at Apple and can be used individually or you can add more as needed. There really is no setup, just snap them together to work off the one included power cord.

A Pro Kit with the wireless charging pad, Apple Watch, vertical charging station, a pair of USB (A and C) to lightning cables and dual-port end caps is $199.

WHAT'S NOT It's a bit on the pricey side.