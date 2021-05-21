Breathe easier with the FrescheAir purifier

WHAT Scosche FrescheAIR portable HEPA air purifier/deodorizer

WHAT IT DOES If there was ever a timely gadget to provide relief for the spring allergy season, this is it. Measuring 2.6-inches round by 6.9-inches deep and weighing 1.42 pounds, the FrescheAIR is made with rugged aluminum alloy. It’s not only portable to fit in a backpack, but also fits perfectly in a vehicle’s cup holder for use on the road. Along with helping deodorize pollen and other allergy accelerants, it helps eliminate smoke fumes, food and pet odors, dust and germs.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM scosche.com

WHAT'S HOT Inside the FrescheAIR are dual-speed fans that absorb dirty air from all directions. A three-stage HEPA filter on the bottom third of the cylinder collects 99.5% of the PM2.5 pollen and dust. PM2.5 is defined as fine inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers or smaller. After the air is filtered in the FrescheAIR, fresh air is released as negative ions and deodorized air.

Using it is as easy as waving your hand over the touchless controls to have it quietly and efficiently eliminate unwanted odors at most any location. A top display shows the current temperature, humidity and air quality. A 4-foot USB power cable is included, which can be used at home or with the included dual 12W USB car charger.

WHAT'S NOT It comes with only one extra replaceable high flow HEPA filter. More filters can be purchased for $14.99 each.