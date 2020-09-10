WHAT Scosche's MagicGrip smartphone window/dash mount

WHAT IT DOES The MagicGrip has Qi-enabled wireless charging and secures to a dashboard or window with Scosche's StickGrip automotive-grade adhesive, which is strong. Just as important, it's removable and reusable if you change the location or vehicle.

THE COST $69.95

AVAILABLE FROM scosche.com

WHAT'S HOT What brings out the coolness of the mount is the auto-grip feature where the side arms, which hold your smartphone in place, automatically close after you put your wireless charging smartphone over the powered up charging pad. As soon as contact is made the motorized side arms close with a secure grip. After it's secured, with full flexibility it can be rotated 360-degrees for viewing at any angle, in portrait or landscape modes or anything in between.

A thermal management channel is built into the charging head for safe charging. The wireless Qi-certified fast charge is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Google devices. A USB-C with a 90-degree angled connector is included along with a USB car adapter and cable management clips.

For even more flexibility and viewing angles, Scosche has the new Extendo range mounts, with a telescoping arm that adjusts from just over 5-inches to just over 8.5-inches with 220-degrees of angle adjustment.

Having the extension arm offers great versatility for vehicles with deeper dashboards, cars, trucks or even a boat's dash. It's even handy on an office desktop, kitchen counter or backsplash with full view at any angle.

WHAT'S NOT The big question is whether you want to spend $70 on a smartphone mount?