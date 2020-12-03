Smart cameras keep an eye on your package delivery

With online shopping and holiday gift deliveries ramping up, package theft becomes a bigger concern. Reports on thefts of parcels left on people's front doorsteps have become a holiday tradition on nightly news reports.

Fortunately, the proliferation of smart home devices means you can now monitor deliveries from your phone. Check out these three smart cameras that will help you keep a virtual "eye" on your front door as well as holiday packages, no matter where you are.

WHAT Arlo Video Doorbell

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM arlo.com

Connected buzzers work in much the same way as traditional security cameras. The hardwired Arlo Video Doorbell has high-definition resolution, a live video feed, motion alerts and more.

Subscribe to the Arlo Smart cloud service for access to advanced motion alerts that differentiate between people, animals, cars and packages. You can also look back at your video footage with Arlo Smart to help neighbors and law enforcement (if necessary) identify who snagged your holiday deliveries.

WHAT Arlo Pro 3

THE COST $299.99

AVAILABLE FROM arlo.com

For a less permanent option, consider a battery-powered security camera. Models like the weatherproof Arlo Pro 3 can withstand the elements (like the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor), but they are much more mobile. Use one inside to keep an eye on your pet one day and move it outside when you're expecting a package delivery the next. And when its battery is low, just recharge it with Arlo's included charger.

Normally, the Arlo Pro 3 sells for $500, so the price reduction is a nice holiday gift from the manufacturer.

WHAT Ring Spotlight Cam

THE COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM ring.com

Integrated porch light-security cameras are an emerging smart home security category. The Ring Spotlight Cam combines smart lighting with smart video monitoring.

With each of these devices, you can watch a live video feed, receive motion alerts and talk to people via two-way audio intercoms. You can also program the lights to turn on and off at set times. The Spotlight Cam even has a 110-decibel siren, so you can scare someone away when needed.

On the downside, you have to pay for Ring's Protect cloud storage service to access saved video clips.