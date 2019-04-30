Smart gadgets that make sense with Apple HomeKit
The smart home concept, until recently, seemed like something out of "The Jetsons." No longer. There are loads of gadgets you can add to your home to make it smarter, and if you're already part of the Apple ecosystem, opting for those that operate on the Apple HomeKit platform is a good call. These are four of the best HomeKit-compatible devices that CNET has reviewed.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Ry Crist and Laura K. Cucullu and senior associate editor Megan Wollerton. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.
Ecobee4
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars (outstanding)
THE GOOD The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat has a responsive display, a remote sensor and tons of smart integrations, including a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker. In addition to Apple HomeKit, it’s also compatible with other platforms.
THE BAD The price is high, particularly if you don't care about the Alexa speaker or the Ecobee4's other smart capabilities.
THE COST $199.99
BOTTOM LINE There's no comparison — this is the best smart thermostat you can find.
Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars (outstanding)
THE GOOD Lutron's reliable in-wall smart switches work with Alexa, Nest, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit and more. The easy-to-use app offers plenty of helpful features including geofencing, scene management and a security mode to make it look like you're home when you're not.
THE BAD Lutron won't let you program your lights to fade on or off over a custom length of time.
THE COST $124.95
BOTTOM LINE These are the best-performing, most fully featured smart switches available.
Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit
CNET rating (out of 5)
4 stars (excellent)
THE GOOD These bright, good looking bulbs have easy-to-use smarts, and you can add extras to your setup for just $15 each. Besides being HomeKit-friendly, they’re also compatible with other smart home platforms.
THE BAD The two-bulb starter kit still comes with a fair share of sticker shock.
THE COST $59.99 to $79.99
BOTTOM LINE Philips Hue is one of the best-developed DIY smart-home platforms money can buy. It's practically a must-buy if you're serious about smart lighting.
August Smart Lock Pro
CNET rating (out of 5)
4 stars (excellent)
THE GOOD It comes with a DIY smart lock, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor. The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa speakers, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.
THE BAD You can't buy the Pro as a stand-alone lock in stores.
THE COST $212.98 to $279.95
BOTTOM LINE This is a great option if you want tons of integrations at your disposal.
