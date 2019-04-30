Smart gadgets that make sense with Apple HomeKit

The smart home concept, until recently, seemed like something out of "The Jetsons." No longer. There are loads of gadgets you can add to your home to make it smarter, and if you're already part of the Apple ecosystem, opting for those that operate on the Apple HomeKit platform is a good call. These are four of the best HomeKit-compatible devices that CNET has reviewed.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Ry Crist and Laura K. Cucullu and senior associate editor Megan Wollerton. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.