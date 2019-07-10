Smart outdoor gadgets to brighten up your summer

Make the great outdoors even greater with cool gadgets to make life easier so you can further enjoy all of summer’s awesomeness.

Yes, we know that you may get outside to get away from technology, but items like a Wi-Fi barbecue thermometer means you can check on dinner without having to step away from your guests. A robot lawn mower will quietly cut the grass so you can get more hammock time.

Here are seven tech innovations to smarten up your backyard.

THE GADGET Husqvarna’s Automower 430XH

WHAT IT DOES Hate mowing the lawn? New versions of robotic lawn mowers do the dirty work for you, quietly and efficiently. TheAutomower 430XH cuts up to 0.8 acre, and automatically recharges

THE COST $2,699.95

AVAILABLE FROM husqvarna.com

THE GADGET Traeger Grills’ Pro 780

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT IT DOES Want the incredible flavor of wood-fired BBQ, but with the ease of technology? The Pro 780 lets consumers control their grill’s temperature remotely. The WiFIRE technology means a faster startup time and keeps temperatures constant. The app also comes with recipes.

THE COST $800

AVAILABLE FROM traegergrills.com

THE GADGET Coolest cooler

WHAT IT DOES The Coolest has a 60-quart capacity and keeps ice cold for four to five days. But it also has a splashproof and shockproof speaker, a secret compartment to hold small items (like a phone), bottle opener, corkscrew, plates and other picnic needs. Lids can be customizable to add a blender, bar-top table or a solar-panel lid to charge cellphones.

THE COST $249 and up

AVAILABLE FROM coolest.com

THE GADGET Maverick’s Wi-Fi digital thermometer

WHAT IT DOES Monitor your food from anywhere via the app. Comes with two meat probes and it’s water-resistant.

THE COST $129.99

AVAILABLE FROM maverickthermometers.com

THE GADGET Dynatrap insect trap

WHAT IT DOES Trap and quietly kill mosquitoes and more, up to one acre. The trap uses ultraviolet light and produces carbon dioxide (the same gas we emit when we exhale) to attract the pests, and sucks them up with a quiet vacuum. It’s pesticide and odor free.

THE COST $189

AVAILABLE FROM dynatrap.com

THE GADGET Alfa 4 Pizze Copper Top Wood Fired Oven

WHAT IT DOES Smart design and material use are why you can cook four pizzas at once in 90 seconds with this oven. The interior is designed to efficiently circulate heat, letting the oven reach higher temperatures faster, while multiple layers of European ceramic fiber surrounding the oven are heat-resistant to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s compact enough to use on balconies or terraces.

THE COST $2,799

AVAILABLE FROM alfaforni.com

THE GADGET Lynx Grills' SmartGrill

WHAT IT DOES This sleek internet-connected gas grill automatically cooks foods based on user preference. Smart grillers can use their smart device or voice commands to find recipes and cook perfectly with Trident infrared burners, similar to what professional chefs use.

THE COST $7,119

AVAILABLE FROM lynxgrills.com