These cases have your pricey smartphone covered

Smartphone purists might disagree, but if you spend upwards of $1,000 for a smartphone, it's a good idea to put some sort of protection on it.

With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones, a case or a screen protector is a small investment to protect it from scratches, drops or a splash of water. Here are some excellent choices.

Gear4's Crystal Palace and Oxford

COST $39.99 (Crystal Palace) and $45.99 (Oxford)

AVAILABLE FROM gear4.com

WHAT THEY ARE The Crystal Palace is built for the S10 and is crystal clear, like the name says. It's an ultra-protective transparent phone case with a 10-foot-drop protection rating. An anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance is built into the case, which is also available for the Samsung S10+ ($39.20) and the S10e ($45.99).

The Oxford, also available for the Samsung S10+, S10 and the S10e, features a built-in viewing stand and standard credit card slots inside the front cover. It's built with D30 impact protection to withstand a drop from up to 13 feet and also has a clip-closure case design.

Pelican's Protector+ AMS Case and Shield Case

COST $50 (Protector+) and $60 (Shield)

AVAILABLE FROM pelican.com

WHAT THEY ARE The Protector+ AMS Case was created for road warriors and those who live in their cars, as it's built with an integrated auto-mount system. It features a steel plate and an AMS magnetic car vent mount, both perfect for hands-free calls.

The AMS kit works in landscape and portrait modes and fits most vehicle vent sizes. Wireless charging works perfectly with the Protector+ AMS Case, which is available in black and light gray.

Pelican's Shield Case is built for rougher lifestyles and has five protective layers. A shock-absorbing interior shell and reinforced corners create top-of-the-line drop protection, exceeding military testing standards. A holster and integrated kickstand are great for hands-free viewing.

Even with all the layers of protection, the Shield Case (available in black) still gives you easy access to the ports, with covers that open when needed. When the covers are closed, they will have the same protection as the rest of the smartphone.

Both Pelican products come with an amazing lifetime warranty — you break it, and they replace it.

X-Doria's Defense Lux and Defense Shield

COST $34.99 (Defense Lux) and $29.99 (Defense Shield)

AVAILABLE FROM xdorialife.com

WHAT THEY ARE Defense Lux is built with military-grade testing and specs for a 10-foot drop. The one-piece anodized aluminum frame, along with a soft rubber bumper and polycarbonate inner backing, combine for the ultimate protection. The integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front for a better sound experience. It comes in black carbon fiber, black leather or purple ballistic nylon styles for the S10, S10+ or S10E.

Defense Shield has a machined aluminum exterior frame coupled with a soft rubber bumper for ultimate protection. It features a clear polycarbonate phone backing that allows users to show off the Galaxy's sleek design and color. The frame is available in black, iridescent and red.