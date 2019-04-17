Soliom Bird is the word in wireless outdoor cameras

WHAT Soliom Bird S60

WHAT IT IS A wireless outdoor camera that is easy to set up, has nice picture quality and no wired power connection. Inside is a 4,000-milliampere hour rechargeable battery, which is recharged with solar panels built into the camera body.

COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM soliom.net

WHAT’S HOT Similar cameras had a separate solar panel piece you had to mount close by and connect to the camera power. With the Soliom Bird, it's all in one piece. The solar panels look like wings mounted on the side of the centered camera. For indoor use, you can remove the panels and make a direct power connection.

The camera records 24/7 with a front-facing 160-degree lens with 1080p resolution video quality in daytime use. In the night vision mode, it reaches 30-49 feet and automatically switches from day to night mode for continuous use. A built-in motion sensor is positioned next to the lens.

Mounting it is easy with everything you need included in the package—even a screwdriver. On the camera bottom is a threaded port to attach the mounting bracket. A rubber weatherproof flap covers a micro SD memory card slot (card not included) and a micro USB port, which is for a direct power connection.

Recordings are saved to the memory card or free cloud service for up to 20 video files for each camera. With an IP66 weatherproof rating, the entire camera and solar panels are protected from water splashing, rain, and dust.

The app (iOS and Android) is used for live view, watching record clips, battery power status and the Wi-Fi signal.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT’S NOT If you position the camera too far from the router, you'll get a weaker signal.