NAME Solis SO-7000 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi wireless stereo smart speaker

WHAT IT DOES It lets you stream music wirelessly. The speaker also has Chromecast built in to rock all of your playlists.

COST $299

AVAILABLE FROM solisaudio.com

WHAT’S HOT Music is streamed with either Bluetooth or the Google Home app. And with the Google Chromecast streaming media player, you can play audio from a variety of services (Spotify, Google Play Music and Pandora) connected to your existing Wi-Fi.

The AC-powered speaker is 7.9 inches square so it can be positioned on almost any flat surface. It’s built into a black wooden cabinet with mesh grill wrap covering the midsection and high-gloss black accent pane finish on the rest. And at 10.5 pounds, it’s lighter than a lot of other speakers on the market.

Inside are a 5.25-inch subwoofer and four 2-inch full range drivers. This adds up to room-filling, 360-degree crystal clear sound at any volume.

If you don’t want to stream wirelessly, there’s a 3.5 mm auxiliary port (cable included), and top-mounted control buttons are easy to access if you don’t control it through your device or app.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT’S NOT More of an observation than a complaint: While the speaker operated well enough when placed on a tabletop, the sound does fill the room better if you place the speaker on the floor instead.

— Tribune News Service