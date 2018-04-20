Solis SO-7000 wireless stereo smart speaker: Sounds good
NAME Solis SO-7000 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi wireless stereo smart speaker
WHAT IT DOES It lets you stream music wirelessly. The speaker also has Chromecast built in to rock all of your playlists.
COST $299
AVAILABLE FROM solisaudio.com
WHAT’S HOT Music is streamed with either Bluetooth or the Google Home app. And with the Google Chromecast streaming media player, you can play audio from a variety of services (Spotify, Google Play Music and Pandora) connected to your existing Wi-Fi.
The AC-powered speaker is 7.9 inches square so it can be positioned on almost any flat surface. It’s built into a black wooden cabinet with mesh grill wrap covering the midsection and high-gloss black accent pane finish on the rest. And at 10.5 pounds, it’s lighter than a lot of other speakers on the market.
Inside are a 5.25-inch subwoofer and four 2-inch full range drivers. This adds up to room-filling, 360-degree crystal clear sound at any volume.
If you don’t want to stream wirelessly, there’s a 3.5 mm auxiliary port (cable included), and top-mounted control buttons are easy to access if you don’t control it through your device or app.
WHAT’S NOT More of an observation than a complaint: While the speaker operated well enough when placed on a tabletop, the sound does fill the room better if you place the speaker on the floor instead.
— Tribune News Service
