How to get classic Solitaire on Windows 10

So what’s the deal with Solitaire and Windows 10? The new version of the game that comes with Windows 10 has ads and you have pay to unlock all the features.

If you'd like to retrieve the edition of Solitaire that was on Windows Vista, you'll need to have access to a PC running the old version and a USB flash drive to transfer the files.

On the old Windows Vista PC, open Windows Explorer and then the C drive. Navigate to the Program Files directory and find the Microsoft Games folder.

Copy the folder to the flash drive. Right-click on the Microsoft Games folder and choose "copy," then open the flash drive and right-click and choose "paste."

Navigate to the following path on the old PC: C:\Windows\System32, and copy the file called CardGames.dll and paste it on the flash drive.

Once the Games folder and .dll file are copied to the flash drive, you can remove it (right-click and choose Eject).

Take the flash drive to your new PC and right-click on the Start button and open a File Explorer window. Select This PC from the left column and double-click to open the C drive.

Right-click in the C drive window and open the Program Files directory.

Copy and paste the Microsoft Games folder from your flash drive to the Program Files directory.

Now open the Microsoft Games folder and copy the CardGames.dll file from your flash drive to the Microsoft Games folder on the new PC.

You can launch the game by double-clicking Solitaire.exe. If you'd like to make it easier to launch next time, while the game is running, right-click on the icon at the bottom of the screen and choose Pin to Taskbar.