Flare 2 speaker will heat up your sound system

The Soundcore Flare 2 portable wireless speaker is

The Soundcore Flare 2 portable wireless speaker is great for summer partying. Credit: TNS/Anker

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Anker's updated Soundcore Flare 2 portable waterproof wireless speaker

WHAT IT DOES The sound just rocks with a 360-degree design pumping 20-watt sound in all directions from the cylinder shaped speaker. A cloth grille covers the outside allowing the sound from dual drivers and passive radiators to pass through.

THE COST $69

AVAILABLE FROM soundcore.com

WHAT'S HOT The sound of a single Flare 2 is great, go ahead and get 100 more of them. The Flare 2 is built with PartyCast Technology allowing for 100 Flare 2's to be synced off of a single smartphone for an incredible sounding socially distant party atmosphere. Add Anker's BassUp technology and the bass-driven audio is even better.

Syncing 100 speakers is simple. Just pair one speaker via Bluetooth to your music source and the others take 3 seconds each with the press of a button to sync with the first speaker.

Once you have the audio set, with the free Soundcore companion app the rainbow light show begins with light rings built into the top and bottom of the speaker. The rings create an unmatched Bluetooth speaker atmosphere, pulsing and shining to the beat of your music from the app's six lighting modes. A 5,200 mAh Li-ion battery recharges with the included USB-C cable for up to 12 hours of use.

WHAT'S NOT Your neighbors may not appreciate so much sound.

