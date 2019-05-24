TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

SpaceX launches 60 of Elon Musk's little satellites

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with a payload

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Thursday.  Photo Credit: AP/Malcolm Denemark

By The Associated Press
Print

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has launched 60 little satellites, the first of thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.

The recycled Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Thursday. The first-stage booster landed on an ocean platform, as the tightly packed cluster of satellites continued upward.

Musk said Friday all 60 flat-panel satellites were deployed and online a few hundred miles above Earth. Each satellite is 500 pounds.

The orbiting constellation — named Starlink — will grow.

Musk says 12 launches of 60 satellites each will provide high-speed internet coverage throughout the United States. Twenty-four launches will serve most of the populated world and 30 launches the entire world. That will be 1,800 satellites in total, with more planned after that.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Miriam Chatinover, left, speaks with friend and colleague LI woman directs $2M estate to children in Israel
Suffolk County police at the scene of a Cops: 3 charged with string of 7-Eleven holdups
A Dressbarn location in Hickory, N.C., seen here Dressbarn expects to shut all 16 LI stores in 2019
Shrimp avocado, an appetizer at the new Melissa's New Latin-fusion eatery opens in Rockville Centre
Your travels through the North Fork may take 10 spots to find the no-muss, no-fuss Hamptons
Businessman Anthony Scotto, center, looks on with others Plan for 130-room hotel met with skepticism at hearing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search