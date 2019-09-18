Stealtho's office chair wheels glide and glow

WHAT Stealtho's high-tech elastic polyurethane wheels for office chairs

WHAT THEY DO They slide and glide just like rollerblade wheels, smoothly and silently. And how's this for a bright idea? They glow in the dark.

THE COST $39.99 for a set of five

AVAILABLE FROM stealtho.store

WHAT'S HOT In addition to the smooth ride, they pose no threat of damaging hardwood floors since the elastic polyurethane wheels won't scratch anything. Once installed you'll be able to get rid of the ugly protective office chair mat, which is also a magnet for trapping dirt on its backside.

Stealtho states the wheels can withstand up to 660 pounds. For wheel junkies, ABEC9 bearings are built into the wheels, which are the same type used in most expensive skateboards.

Most every standard office chair has wheels that snap out with a little pull. Turn your chair on its side and give it a try. Once the old wheels are out, the replacements press right in.

These wheels also can roll over cables, and if they get as little as 15 minutes of daylight or 1.5 hours of room light, they will glow in the dark.

The Stealtho wheels will fit standard office chairs, which have the universal grip-ring stem.

WHAT'S NOT If your work area doesn't get a whole lot of ambient light, the wheels may not be all that visible in the dark.