WHAT SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming audio system

WHAT IS IT The company bills this as the "world's first high-fidelity gaming audio system."

COST $329.99

AVAILABLE FROM steelseries.com

WHAT’S HOT You can connect your PlayStation 4 or your PC to the Arctis Pro headset and you'll probably rave about some of the system's many cool aspects including wireless connectivity options, the comfort, sound, battery life and looks.

Along with the gaming features, the wireless headphones are premium 40,000-Hertz speaker drivers, which is awesome even for just listening to music. Each Airweave fabric ear cushion sits on the ear with breathable comfort with an adjustable elastic headband while delivering crystal-clear sound.

The dual wireless headphones give you Bluetooth and 2.4G wireless, enabling users to listen to gaming audio with the 2.4G and chatting use Bluetooth connected to a mobile device. The connections can be used independently or together. The retractable boom microphone is bidirectional noise canceling.

A transmitter base station allows you to adjust the audio, which can also be done from the headset. The base station also lets you answer calls and has an onboard equalizer for getting the perfect sound to your ears.

The battery life is great, with up to a combined 20 hours using the swappable dual battery system. This lets one battery be used while a second charges in about an hour inside a transmitter.

WHAT'S NOT You have to be really serious about gaming to pay the steep price.