Almost 50 Long Island startups displayed their products — from salad dressing to quantum-entanglement cryptography — at the fourth annual Incubator Showcase at Stony Brook University on Wednesday.

“The energy in the room is infectious," said Peter Donnelly, the university's associate vice president for technology partnerships. "So many ... promising new companies, with entrepreneurs, investors, partners, suppliers and advisers sharing ideas, tips, suggestions and connections."

The event at the university's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology brought together a diverse set of companies.

Avril Coakley, manager, business operations at 2-year-old Qunnect LLC, sought to explain the mysteries of quantum mechanics and how the company is seeking to apply that technology to cryptography that would secure communications from hackers. She said potential markets include the military, defense contractors, banks and health care institutions.

At another table, Paulette Satur was offering samples of Satur Farms LLC's new individual-size salad dressings along with salad greens marketed by the Cutchogue farm company.

In addition to Stony Brook's CEWIT, the university's incubators include the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center, the Small Business Development Center, the Center for Advanced Technology on Diagnostic Tools and Sensor Systems, the Center for Biotechnology, the Business Incubator at Calverton and the 27-year-old Long Island High Technology Incubator.

Overall, Stony Brook University has 49 incubator companies, 15 nonresident companies in the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program, 19 companies in its Incubator Without Walls program and 16 food companies.

About 15 members of the Long Island Angel Network — which provides early-stage capital — walked the floor and quizzed representatives of the incubator companies.

Business and political leaders on Long Island have been promoting Stony Brook University and Brookhaven National Laboratory as the eastern hub of a high technology corridor that extends into New York City and includes Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Hofstra University and Northwell Health's Feinstein Institute for Medical Research.