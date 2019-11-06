Are streaming bundles getting too big and costly?

TODAY'S PAPER
By Jim Rossman The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Here's a question for cord cutters: When do you know you've subscribed to enough content?
With so many new streaming services and the increasing prices on them, you may have reached the point where you're not saving a ton each month being a cord cutter. Starting this month, AT&T TV Now customers will see increases of $10 to $15 a month for their streaming packages. The cheapest bundle will be $65 a month, while the Max bundle will rise to $80 a month. The biggest bundle called Ultimate will cost $145 a month for 125+ channels.
AT&T isn't alone. Every streaming service, including Netflix, has been raising its prices. (It's charge for 4K streaming is $17.31 per month.)
There are a few streaming services that seem to be pretty good deals. Sling TV starts at $25 a month for the Orange or Blue plans. Streaming service Philo is still a bargain at $20 a month for 58 channels, but it doesn't offer sports or local channels.
YouTube TV recently went up to $50 a month. Hulu Live costs $44.95 a month. And some are getting out of the competition. Sony is discontinuing its PlayStation Vue streaming service at the end of January. Perhaps there are too many similar livestreaming services competing for the same customers. It stands to reason the pack will be thinned out.
Of course, new services like Apple TV+ ($4.99 per month) launched Nov. 1 and Disney+ ($6.99 per month) debuts Tuesday, but those won't be offering live channels, only on-demand programming. Disney+ will likely be popular, especially given its family-friendly nature, while Apple has been touting its original programming like the star-packed "The Morning Show" heavily in commercials.
The good thing about all these services is that you have the ability to add and drop them as you see fit. You've nothing to lose doing the seven-day free trials for both Apple TV+ and Disney+ and adding either of them for a month or two won't break the bank.
The reason most people cut the cord is the high cost for bundles of cable channels. Of the 200 channels in those bundles, who watches even 20 on a regular basis?
Livestreaming services burst onto the scene offering tighter bundles of channels for prices around $35 a month. Now those streaming bundles have gotten bigger and more expensive.
Streaming is becoming more and more fragmented, and customers are getting smarter and starting to add up the cost of all those subscriptions.
 

