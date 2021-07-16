Chill out this summer with these 5 cool video games 

As temperatures rise in July and August, you may need some things to keep you busy in the good ol’ air conditioning. Thankfully, quite a few great video games from franchises like Ratchet and Clank, Pokémon and Resident Evil have arrived to get you through the year’s hottest months.

WHAT Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

RATED E 10+ (Everyone age 10 and older)

DETAILS $69.99; PlayStation 5

In this latest outing, Ratcher and Clank must travel not only to new planets but also new dimensions to defeat an old nemesis, Dr. Nefarious. You’ll run, jump and shoot your way through a variety of colorful locales, using fun abilities to get from one place to the next. You’ll also amass an impressive arsenal of over-the-top weapons, ranging from a standard sci-fi pistol to a device that turns enemies into plants to a gun that literally rips a dimensional hole in the sky.

WHAT New Pokémon Snap

RATED E (Everyone)

DETAILS $59.99; Nintendo Switch

The goal in this sequel to Pokémon Snap is to take great pictures of different Pokémon creatures as you sit in a linear, tram-like cart. The better your photos, the higher your score. At least half of the appeal comes from seeing fan favorite creatures out "in the wild" and trying to get a perfect shot before they scamper away.

WHAT Stonefly

RATED E (Everyone)

DETAILS $19.99; PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Stonefly will have you piloting giant mechanical vehicles that behave like tiny, agile insects. Played from an isometric view, combat in Stonefly consists of flipping over enemy bugs and pushing them off the environment in an almost sumo wrestling-like fashion. It requires some finesse and strategy, particularly since the various robo-insects you pilot will behave differently.

WHAT Resident Evil Village

RATED M (Mature)

DETAILS $72.99; PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

This eighth game in the Resident Evil series is not nearly as scary or as unsettling as its predecessor (though, rest assured, there are plenty of creepy moments). It’s also got all the monster slaying and light puzzle-solving you would expect from a Resident Evil game, only this time you have to deal with werewolves and vampires in addition to the run-of-the-mill undead.

WHAT DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

RATED E 10+ (Everyone age 10 and older)

DETAILS $59.99; Nintendo Switch

DC Super Hero Girls puts teenage versions of some of DC’s most powerful women front and center. Have you ever stopped to wonder what high school would be like if Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl and Green Lantern were in classes together? This game juggles both afterschool antics and crime-fighting escapades, and it’s surprisingly successful at what it sets out to do.