TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Super Mario Maker 2: A pretty super sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 is a sequel to

Super Mario Maker 2 is a sequel to the hit game from four years ago. Photo Credit: TNS/Nintendo

By The Mercury News (San Jose, California) (TNS)
Print

PLOT Princess Peach's castle must be rebuilt.

RATED E for Everyone

DETAILS $59.99; Nintendo Switch

BOTTOM LINE A peach of a sequel.

Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel to the 2015 hit, carries over many of the features of the original and refines them in the Course Maker mode.
The developers expertly use that familiarity to design a user interface that's simple to understand and fun to use. They give players a palette of objects at the top and players use the Nintendo Switch touchscreen to pick and choose how they're laid out across the level. At times, the process can feel like drawing.
By experimenting with how objects are used, players can come up with interesting combinations like super-sizing an enemy by giving it a mushroom. Another trick is the option to add wings to a question block, making the power-up inside harder to reach.
For veterans of the first game, Nintendo added slopes that vary the terrain and allows Mario to slide into enemies. Super Mario Maker 2 also includes a wider array of enemies and gizmos.
Players can encounter speed-run stages that test their platforming skills as they quickly run and jump through obstacles. Others will require smarts as they deal with multiple doors and keys in puzzle levels.
If players want higher-quality content, they can always check out Story Mode. Mario and the toads finish Princess Peach's castle. only to have Undodog destroy it by hitting the reset button. Players have to run through some of the 90 levels available to earn coins that pay for the castle reconstruction.
Super Mario Maker 2 provides the right tools for the job. All players have to do is put in the time and dedicate themselves to the art.

By The Mercury News (San Jose, California) (TNS)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Rothmann's Steakhouse in East Norwich. Official: Hamlet right out of a Rockwell painting
Firefighters work to free an SUV driver after Cops: SUV driver extricated after crash
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Partly sunny, high 87 today
Luna's puppies, in pinwheel formation, at a West How 8 puppies brought LI friends together
Grumman engineers and crew of Lunar Module 5 How LI ended up building the lunar module
Grilled fish tacos are one of the lunch Beachside bar and grill opens with noted chef
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search