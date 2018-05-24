PLOT Takes you out to the ball game. RATED E for Everyone DETAILS $29.99; Xbox One, PlayStation 4 BOTTOM LINE A baseball diamond sparkler.

Super Mega Baseball 2, a sequel to the cult hit from 2014, hits it right out of the park.

For those who are unfamiliar with the great American pastime, Super Mega Baseball 2 still has the guts of an enjoyable arcade gaming experience and will entice just about anyone. Like the best arcade games, the controls are fairly simple, yet rewardingly deep for those who prefer to dive deeper. Pitching is relatively straightforward, with the right stick used to select a pitch type and the A button to throw said pitch. Aiming pitches is handled with the left stick prior to throwing, while the nuances of accuracy and breakpoints are handled by steering a circular user interface (UI) indicator toward the initial aiming point.

Batting is even more of a breeze. The pitches come into the batter’s box with a UI indicator showing their location. To make contact, you need only to use the left stick and position a circle in the vicinity of the incoming pitch and then press the A button. Baserunning is easy to pick up as well, though properly juggling more than one runner in close situations can get hectic. You can also fully customize teams, logos and players.

Online play, by far the most-requested feature from fans of the original game, works well out of the box. Ranked leader board play is restricted to the default teams for balance reasons, but friendly private matches can make full use of customized teams and players.

Fans of the original Super Mega Baseball will find lots to like about this sequel.