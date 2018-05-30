NAME TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger

WHAT IT DOES This sleek, stylish lamp not only illuminates your work space, but it also keeps you plugged in with a fast charger for iPhone X and other Qi-enable devices.

COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

WHAT'S HOT How's this for a bright idea? This LED lamp has five color modes and seven brightness levels to choose from with the swipe of your fingertips. Just tap the power button, then slide your finger along the settings on the base of the lamp and choose the brightness level that works for you. The lamp head is also bendable, so you can adjust it to the desired height, and the collapsible design makes it easy to transport from one room to another (it makes a great lamp for the nightstand). The standout feature, though, is the fast charger. You can recharge your iPhone X and other Qi-enabled devices by just placing them on the lamp's base, which supports fast charging.

WHAT'S NOT iPhone 7 users are out of luck — the charger supports only iPhone 8 and higher. The company says iPhone 7 users can get a Qi receiver-equipped device for the phone and place them together on the wireless charging pad. The lamp, however, is equipped with a 5-volt/1-amp USB charging port for non-Qi-enabled phones.