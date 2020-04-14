Tapplock Lite uses fingerprint to keep items safe

WHAT Tapplock Lite

WHAT IT DOES Rather than having to remember a combination or have a key to open it, the Tapplock Lite uses your fingerprint. The smart fingerprint portable padlock opens in less than 0.8 seconds after being programed with your fingerprint. You can store up to 100 fingerprints for each lock, which are managed in the Tapplock app.

THE COST $39.00 ($72 two-pack and $105 three-pack)

AVAILABLE FROM tapplock.com

WHAT'S HOT In addition to the fingerprints, you can use the Tapplock app to open the lock with Bluetooth or with a combination used via Morse code.

With the app you can remotely manage the Bluetooth access on any other stored fingerprints. Specific dates and times can be set along with revoking access.

The Tapplock Lite is built with a metal chassis and an IP67 rating, making it perfect for the outdoors since it can withstand being fully submerged in water or even sweaty/wet fingerprints.

Inside is a rechargeable battery, good for eight months or 1,200 unlocks. The app shows the battery level and when it needs a charge. A blinking light goes off on the lock when the level is below 10%. A nice features allows it to unlock with just an eight-second charge with a portable battery, in the event the locks battery goes totally dead.





WHAT'S NOT It's a good lock for securing items like gym clothes or school books, but probably not for anything of extreme value.