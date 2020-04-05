Like many Americans, Long Islanders are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. These apps can make your extended stay less stressful and more productive.

OverDrive

(iOS, Android; free)

Long Island libraries are closed, but they are still lending books and audiobooks -- digitally. OverDrive lets you check out eBooks from your local library, which you can read on a Kindle or the Kindle apps for Android and iOS. You need a valid library card to borrow the books. The collection of available books varies from library to library, and like a physical book, each library can lend only a certain number of copies of each title at a time.

Pluto TV

(iOS, Android; free)

Even if you’ve cut the cord and don’t have a paid streaming service like Netflix, you can enjoy hours of free cable TV-like entertainment with Pluto TV. It offers more than 100 live streaming channels with an eclectic collection of news, sports, movies and old TV favorites. Unlike Netflix, this is good old-fashioned “linear” TV -- the programs are shown on a schedule. There’s also an on-demand feature where you can binge-watch selected TV shows and movies.

Skype

(iOS, Android; free)

Easter and Passover will mean fewer family gatherings this year, but that doesn’t mean families can’t get together. This popular app, owned by tech giant Microsoft, lets you set up video calls with as many as 49 other Skype users at a time. Even beyond the holidays, it’s a perfect way to check in with and cheer up others quarantining at home, especially older adults who may feel disconnected from the world.

Nike Training Club

(iOS, Android; free)

The gym is closed, but you are not excused from working out. In fact, it is more important than ever to maintain an exercise regimen. Nike Training Club has a wide range of free exercises for all skill levels you can do at home. Many don’t require any special equipment. Whether it’s strength and endurance training or simple exercises to improve your flexibility and balance, you’ll find them here.