Apps to keep you connected at home
Like many Americans, Long Islanders are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. These apps can make your extended stay less stressful and more productive.
OverDrive
(iOS, Android; free)
Long Island libraries are closed, but they are still lending books and audiobooks -- digitally. OverDrive lets you check out eBooks from your local library, which you can read on a Kindle or the Kindle apps for Android and iOS. You need a valid library card to borrow the books. The collection of available books varies from library to library, and like a physical book, each library can lend only a certain number of copies of each title at a time.
Pluto TV
(iOS, Android; free)
Even if you’ve cut the cord and don’t have a paid streaming service like Netflix, you can enjoy hours of free cable TV-like entertainment with Pluto TV. It offers more than 100 live streaming channels with an eclectic collection of news, sports, movies and old TV favorites. Unlike Netflix, this is good old-fashioned “linear” TV -- the programs are shown on a schedule. There’s also an on-demand feature where you can binge-watch selected TV shows and movies.
Skype
(iOS, Android; free)
Easter and Passover will mean fewer family gatherings this year, but that doesn’t mean families can’t get together. This popular app, owned by tech giant Microsoft, lets you set up video calls with as many as 49 other Skype users at a time. Even beyond the holidays, it’s a perfect way to check in with and cheer up others quarantining at home, especially older adults who may feel disconnected from the world.
Nike Training Club
(iOS, Android; free)
The gym is closed, but you are not excused from working out. In fact, it is more important than ever to maintain an exercise regimen. Nike Training Club has a wide range of free exercises for all skill levels you can do at home. Many don’t require any special equipment. Whether it’s strength and endurance training or simple exercises to improve your flexibility and balance, you’ll find them here.
IBM rolls out coronavirus dashboard
IBM is leveraging its technological expertise to access and analyze data from U.S. and international health agencies to track the spread of the coronavirus. The data, localized down to the state and county level, is available in an interactive “Incidents Map” dashboard on The Weather Channel website (weather.com/coronavirus) or The Weather Channel’s iOS and Android apps. --PETER KING
Phishing email targets PayPal users
Coronavirus frauds are increasing, but lower your guard to the “old reliable” scams. If you get an email from PayPal, check it carefully. PayPal is “the most impersonated brand in phishing attacks,” according to email security firm Vade Secure. The emails, constructed to avoid spam filters, tell recipients their account will be locked until they confirm their identity. The included link takes them to a real-looking but bogus site. -- PETER KING
Lyft touts Amazon to drivers
Ride-hailing company Lyft is telling its drivers to consider work opportunities at Amazon as grocery staffers, warehouse workers or delivery people “as a way to earn additional income.” The message from Lyft comes in response to plummeting demand for rides because of coronavirus. Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people in an effort to meet its crushing demand for products from stuck-at-home consumers. – BLOOMBERG NEWS
