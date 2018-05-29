Gadgets for the grad or dad in your life

June is a big month for dads and grads, but sometimes it's not so easy to know what to get them as gifts. These smaller gadgets are perfect for anyone else who falls into the “hard to buy for” category.

BELKIN VALET CHARGE DOCK

This compact charging dock ($129.99, belkin.com) comes with a lightning connector for your iPhone and a built-in Apple Watch charger. The Valet can charge any iPhone with a Lightning port, from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone X.

The Lightning connector raises and lowers with a thumbwheel, so you can make the proper connection if your phone is in a case. Since both charging connectors are built-in, one wall plug will charge both devices.

It's available in black, rose, gold or silver.

IOTTIE ION WIRELESS PLUS FAST CHARGING PAD

The iON Wireless Plus ($54.95, iottie.com) is unlike other Qi wireless chargers. Instead of a round disk that looks like a drink coaster, the iON Wireless Plus is an elevated charger covered in a tweedy fabric in tan, gray or red.

The design is to help with heat dissipation. The charging pad connects to power with an included USB-C cable and wall charger. It can provide 10 watts for Android phones and 7.5 watts for iPhones, which is as fast as they can charge. Around back you’ll find a traditional USB port so you can plug in any other device that can charge via USB power.

The classy-looking iON Wireless Plus will look at home on your nightstand, kitchen counter or an executive desk.

VAVA USB-C HUB ADAPTOR

The Vava USB-C Hub Adapter ($64.99, vava.com) provides three USB ports, 4K HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader and a USB-C port to connect your power supply.

All of these ports connect to your computer through one USB-C port.

The power pass-through can provide up to 100 watts to keep your laptop charged up and provide enough power for all your connected peripherals.

Toss one of these in your laptop bag, and you’ll be good.

The hub measures 7.24 by 2.05 by 0.63 inches, but the length is deceiving because more than half the length is the connecting cable. The hub is actually about the size of a business card.